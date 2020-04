This content was published on April 29, 2020 9:17 AM

FILE PHOTO: A soldier wearing a face mask holds on his weapon as he guards an empty street following the lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manila, Philippines, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines' health ministry said on Wednesday that confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the country have risen to more than 8,000.

In a bulletin, the health ministry recorded 254 new infections, 28 additional deaths and 48 more recoveries. It brought the total cases to 8,212, deaths to 558 and recoveries to 1,023.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes