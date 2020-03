This content was published on March 31, 2020 9:57 AM

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines' health ministry on Tuesday recorded its single largest daily increase in coronavirus deaths and infections.

Ten more people died because of the outbreak, bringing the total to 88, while 538 additional infections increased the total number of cases to 2,084, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018