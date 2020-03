This content was published on March 21, 2020 7:13 AM

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines' health ministry on Saturday reported a 19th death related to coronavirus and said the number of confirmed cases had risen to 262 from 230 a day before.

The government has placed more than half of the country's population under strict home quarantine to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

