This content was published on March 12, 2020 3:45 PM

People wearing protective masks, following an outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), rush to get in a bus in Manila, Philippines, March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines confirmed three new coronavirus deaths on Thursday, bringing the total to five, as the country's president announced strict containment measures in the capital Manila to contain the spread of the disease.

The health department said the three deaths occurred on Thursday, among 52 confirmed cases overall.

(Reporting by Martin Petty and Karen Lema; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018