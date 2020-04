This content was published on April 28, 2020 9:08 AM

A health worker gets her temperature checked before getting a COVID-19 swab test in a tent set up in a hospital parking lot in Manila, Philippines, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines' health ministry on Tuesday reported 19 more coronavirus deaths and 181 infections.

In a bulletin, the health ministry said total deaths have increased to 530 while confirmed cases have risen to 7,958. But 43 more patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 975.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes