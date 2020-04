This content was published on April 19, 2020 9:36 AM

FILE PHOTO: A health worker gets her temperature checked before getting a COVID-19 swab test in a tent set up in a hospital parking lot in Manila, Philippines, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines' health ministry on Sunday reported 12 new coronavirus deaths and 172 new infections.

The Southeast Asian country now as a total of 6,259 confirmed coronavirus cases and 409 deaths, it said in a bulletin.

It said 56 more patients have recovered, bringing the total to 572.

(Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Sam Holmes)

