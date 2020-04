This content was published on April 16, 2020 9:15 AM

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine health ministry on Thursday reported 13 new coronavirus deaths and 207 additional infections.

In a bulletin, the health ministry said total deaths have reached 362 while infections have increased to 5,660, with the Philippines recording the most cases in Southeast Asian nations. But 82 patients have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 435, it added.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Toby Chopra)

