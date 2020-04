This content was published on April 1, 2020 9:42 AM

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines recorded 227 new coronavirus cases and eight more deaths on Wednesday, the health ministry said.

The latest figures brought the total number of infections and deaths in the country to 2,311 and 96, respectively.

(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018