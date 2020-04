This content was published on April 11, 2020 10:21 AM

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines reported 26 new coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, taking the total to 247.

It also confirmed 233 new infections for a tally of 4,428. Seventeen more patients have recovered, the health ministry said in a bulletin, bringing the number of recoveries to 157.

(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes