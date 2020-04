This content was published on April 3, 2020 9:44 AM

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines' health ministry on Friday reported 29 new coronavirus deaths, marking the single largest daily increase in casualties.

The latest figures brought total deaths in the country to 136, while 385 new cases were reported, increasing the tally to 3,018, the health ministry said in a bulletin.

(Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018