This content was published on March 29, 2020 10:35 AM

FILE PHOTO: Rickshaws block a street from outsiders to protect a neighborhood from the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manila, Philippines, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez/

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine health ministry on Sunday reported 343 new coronavirus cases, marking the country's largest daily increase in infections, and three additional deaths.

That raised the total number of known infections in the country to 1,418, while the death toll has reached 71, it said. Seven more patients have recovered, however, bringing the total number of recoveries to 42.

(Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

