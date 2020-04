This content was published on April 5, 2020 9:51 AM

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine health ministry reported on Sunday 8 additional coronavirus deaths and 152 newly confirmed cases.

The positive cases in the Philippines totalled 3,246, as of 0800 GMT, while the death toll has risen to 152, it said in the daily bulletin.

(Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

