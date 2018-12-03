External Content

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on December 3, 2018 7:12 PM Dec 3, 2018 - 19:12

CAIRO (Reuters) - A plane carrying wounded members of Yemen's Houthi movement arrived in Oman's capital Muscat on Monday, the Houthi spokesman said on Twitter, fulfilling a demand the Houthis had made before they would attend peace talks in Sweden. Yemeni Houthi officials are expected to travel to Sweden shortly for talks as early as Wednesday to end the nearly four-year-old war, after a Saudi-led Arab coalition fighting against the Houthis allowed the evacuation flight. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah) Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line Survey Swiss Abroad Survey: Keyboard and Hand close-up subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

Reuters