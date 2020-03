This content was published on March 10, 2020 10:45 AM

FILE PHOTO: Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki waves as he leaves after the second day of the European Union leaders summit, held to discuss the EU's long-term budget for 2021-2027, in Brussels, Belgium, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's government has decided to cancel all mass events due to the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday.

"At this morning's meeting we took a decision to call off all mass events," Morawiecki told a news conference.

The central European country of 38 million people has reported 17 cases of coronavirus. No one has died from the virus in Poland.

(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Alex Richardson)

