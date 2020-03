This content was published on March 30, 2020 2:22 PM

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland expects a rapid growth in the number of new coronavirus infections, Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski said on Monday.

"We are expecting a very rapid growth in the number of infections in the coming weeks. This number will be rising at an exponential pace," Szumowski told news conference.

(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski, Editing by Joanna Plucinska)

