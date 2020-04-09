WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish borders will remain closed until May 3 and the government will extend a lockdown for schools and businesses, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday.

Businesses will remain locked down until April 19 and limits for schools, as well as rail and air transport, will be extended for another two weeks, he said.

Poles have also been told to cover their mouth and nose as of Thursday next week, at which point the government is also expected to publish a schedule of "coming back to a new economic reality."

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, Writing by Joanna Plucinska. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

External Content

Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters