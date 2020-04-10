WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland may see the peak of infections from the coronavirus in the coming days, government spokesman Piotr Muller said on Friday.

"It seems that if we will maintain our discipline, there is a chance that this infection rise may reach its maximum in coming days, to gradually slow down later," Muller told public broadcaster TVP Info.

Earlier, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Poland may see a peak of infections in May or June.

Poland reported 5,575 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 174 deaths as of Thursday.

(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Pawel Florkiewicz. Editing by Jane Merriman)

