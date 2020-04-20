This content was published on April 20, 2020 7:51 AM

A man hands out his plate to a volunteer wearing protective gloves and a face mask outside a charity bus, that drives around cities delivering free meals to homeless and people in need, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Sopot, Poland, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Matej Leskovsek

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland may reverse the loosening of restrictions to curb the spread of the new coronavirus if the number of new cases rises significantly, Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski said on Monday.

"It can be always (reversed)," Szumowski told public radio, asked if the loosening of restrictions might be reversed if there was a spike in the cases of new coronavirus infections.

Poland started reopening parks and forests on Monday as the government eased a few of the restrictions that have brought daily life to a virtual standstill. On Sunday, 545 new infections were recorded in Poland, the biggest daily rise to date.

(Reporting by Alicja Ptak; Editing by Catherine Evans)

