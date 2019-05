This content was published on May 1, 2019 8:05 AM

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland should stop treating the European Union as a money-making machine and make a more substantial financial contribution in the future, European Commission Vice President Jyrki Katainen said on Wednesday.

"The EU is not just a money machine, a cow that you can milk. We are expecting a more substantial contribution from Poland for the future of Europe," he told journalists in Warsaw.

