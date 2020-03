This content was published on March 12, 2020 12:21 PM

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland has reported its first death from coronavirus, local authorities in the city of Poznan said on Thursday, as reported by private broadcaster TVN24.

So far 47 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed.

(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)

