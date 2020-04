This content was published on April 16, 2020 6:36 PM

FILE PHOTO: Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki waves as he leaves after the second day of the European Union leaders summit, held to discuss the EU's long-term budget for 2021-2027, in Brussels, Belgium, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's borders will remain closed until at least May 3, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday.

Morawiecki said Poland would start easing some coronavirus restrictions from April 20.

