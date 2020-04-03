WARSAW (Reuters) - The head of Porozumienie, a party allied with the ruling nationalists, proposed on Friday to change the constitution, allowing the current President Andrzej Duda to extend his term by 2 years and postponing May presidential elections.

"Scientists' data shows that postponing presidential elections by two years would be safe. Such a change would require amending the constitution, so I appeal to all opposition parties for support," Jaroslaw Gowin, who is also deputy prime minister, said in a televised statement.

Presidential elections are currently planned for May 10, but most Poles want them to be postponed over the spread of coronavirus.

Gowin said, that if his proposed change to the constitution is implemented, Duda, an ally of the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, would not be allowed to seek re-election.

(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Pawel Florkiewicz, Editing by Joanna Plucinska)

