This content was published on April 24, 2020 11:59 AM

FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing protective mask walks in the Lazienki Royal Park after loosening of the lockdown measures by the government due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Warsaw, Poland April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski said on Friday that there was no reliable data showing that the new coronavirus will ease in autumn, when asked whether he expected infections to increase later in year, along with cases of flu.

Poland on Friday extended school and kindergarten closures until May 24.

(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Alison Williams)

