This content was published on April 16, 2020 2:08 PM

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's lower house of parliament voted on Thursday to send a bill on tightening abortion rules in the staunchly Catholic country to a parliamentary commission for further work.

Proposed by citizens who collected signatures supporting the measure, the draft legislation would ban abortion if prenatal tests show serious, irreversible damage to the foetus, one of the few instances in which the procedure is allowed in Poland.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Alison Williams)

