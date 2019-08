This content was published on August 8, 2019 11:50 AM

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's parliament speaker, Marek Kuchcinski, said on Thursday he would resign, after it was revealed he used government aircraft to fly family members.

"I plan to submit my resignation tomorrow," Kuchcinski told a news conference.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram