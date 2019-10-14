WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party is seen winning parliamentary elections with 49.3% of votes, according to partial official results calculated on the basis of 42% of electoral commissions published early on Monday.

Poland's biggest opposition grouping Civic Coalition is seen coming second with 22.3% support, then leftist alliance The Left with 10.9%, while the bloc of agrarian PSL and anti-system Kukiz'15 has another 9.8%. The far-right Confederation would get 6.6%.

(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Kim Coghill)

