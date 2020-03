This content was published on March 12, 2020 11:47 AM

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poles should work from home due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Prime Minister's Chief of Staff Michal Dworczyk said on Thursday.

"I would like to appeal to you to use the opportunity to work from home in accordance with the law," Dworczyk told a news conference.

(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Joanna Plucinska)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018