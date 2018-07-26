External Content

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on July 26, 2018 5:41 PM Jul 26, 2018 - 17:41

Poland's president Andrzej Duda in Warsaw, Poland, March 30, 2018. Agencja Gazeta/Slawomir Kaminski/ via REUTERS (reuters_tickers)

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's President Andrzej Duda has signed into law an amendment smoothing the way for the ruling party to name the next chief of the Supreme Court, despite ongoing street protests and objections from opposition parties. This month 22 Supreme Court judges were forced into early retirement but chief Judge Malgorzata Gersdorf has refused to go, saying her constitutional term expires in 2020. The amendment signed by Duda on Thursday is designed to make it easier to name the new Supreme Court head. (Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Andrew Heavens) Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook! subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

Reuters