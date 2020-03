This content was published on March 12, 2020 1:28 PM

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland plans to announce a state of epidemic threat, health minister Lukasz Szumowski said on Thursday.

"Yesterday, the WHO announcement a pandemic. Today we will release a decision by the Health Minister regarding the introduction of a state of epidemic threat," Szumowski told a press conference.

This will allow the government to close chosen places of work or institutions and direct medical workers to places of need, he added.

(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska, Editing by Marcin Goclowski)

