WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland plans to announce a state of epidemic threat, health minister Lukasz Szumowski said on Thursday.

"Yesterday, the WHO announcement a pandemic. Today we will release a decision by the Health Minister regarding the introduction of a state of epidemic threat," Szumowski told a press conference.

This will allow the government to close chosen places of work or institutions and direct medical workers to places of need, he added.

(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska, Editing by Marcin Goclowski)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

WEF 2018

WEF Teaser 2018

Why Switzerland struggles with dirty gold

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters