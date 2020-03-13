This content was published on March 13, 2020 1:48 PM

FILE PHOTO: Polish President Andrzej Duda speaks during a news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron (not pictured), after their meeting, in Warsaw, Poland February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland is not considering introducing a state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak, as the rise in the number of new confirmed infections is smaller than expected, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Friday.

"There is so much gossip, I've heard among others today that there is a plan to introduce a state of emergency. There is no such motion from the government... it is not considered now," Duda told reporters.

There are 61 confirmed coronavirus cases in Poland, a country of 38 million. One person has died.

(Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Joanna Plucinska)

