Police give "all clear" after bomb threat at Facebook's Silicon Valley campus

This content was published on December 12, 2018 5:57 AM

FILE PHOTO: The entrance sign to Facebook headquarters is seen in Menlo Park, California, on Wednesday, October 10, 2018. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage/File Photo

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A bomb threat prompted authorities on Tuesday to evacuate a building at the Silicon Valley headquarters of Facebook Inc <FB.O>, police said, but gave the "all clear" after an hours-long search turned up no sign of a device.

The New York Police Department had received an anonymous tip about a bomb threat regarding Facebook's campus in Menlo Park, California, and alerted local authorities at about 4:30 p.m., a spokeswoman for the Menlo Park police said.

Late on Tuesday, police said the building was secure, however.

"The San Mateo County bomb unit was dispatched with explosive detection dogs that conducted a sweep of the building and found no suspicious packages or devices," they said.

"The building is all clear and secure."

Menlo Park Police spokeswoman Nicole Acker had said the evacuation was confined to a three-story facility on campus that was not the headquarters building, but a company spokesman said by email that "a few" buildings on the site had been evacuated.

Facebook and police said everyone was safe.

"This is what we do for any bomb threat. We have to be very thorough," she added.

Another Silicon Valley company to face a security threat in the recent past was YouTube. In April, a woman opened fire at its headquarters in San Francisco, wounding three people before she shot herself dead.

(Reporting by Peter Henderson in San Francisco. Additional reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles and Philip George in Bengaluru and Rich McKay in Atlanta; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Clarence Fernandez)

