This content was published on April 17, 2020 5:01 PM

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski said on Friday the nearest time safe elections in traditional form are possible would be in two years.

Szumowski said the only other safe way to hold elections would be by post.

Poland is scheduled to hold a presidential election in May and the ruling nationalists Law and Justice (PiS) have advocated a postal vote.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish and Alicja Ptak)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes