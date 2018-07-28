The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on July 29, 2018 1:55 AM Jul 29, 2018 - 01:55

Cambodia's Prime Minister and President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) Hun Sen casts his vote as his wife Bun Rany stands beside him at a polling station during a general election in Takhmao, Kandal province, Cambodia July 29, 2018. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

By Prak Chan Thul

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - Polls in Cambodia opened on Sunday amid criticism of a crackdown against his dissenters by long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen, who is set to hold on to power after nearly 33 years in office.

The general election is the country's sixth since 1993 when it emerged from decades of war marked by death and destruction at the hands of Pol Pot's genocidal regime.

Critics say the election marks the decimation of democracy in the southeast Asian country following months of intimidation by the ruling party Cambodian People's Party (CPP) and the dissolution last year of the main opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP).

Relations with the West, particularly the United States, are strained, pushing Cambodia closer to China, the single largest investor in Cambodia.

Officials manned polling stations in Phnom Penh where 12 parliamentary seats are up for grabs in the election, which rights groups have denounced as a "sham" because of the lack of a credible opposition and a campaign of intimidation by Hun Sen and his allies in the lead up to the vote.

In the city center, by the riverside, short lines formed early in the morning outside polling stations.

The capital has more than 2,000 polling stations, many of them at schools, Buddhist temples and inside temporary tents.

Hun Sen and his allies launched a crackdown on independent media, civil society and opposition groups.

The opposition CNRP, appealing to younger voters and those seeking change, narrowly lost the last general election in 2013.

Authorities arrested CNRP leader Kem Sokha and charged him with treason in September. Two months later, the Supreme Court dissolved the CNRP, which held 55 seats in Cambodia's 123-seat National Assembly, after finding it guilty of trying to overthrow the government.

Just two days before this election, authorities shut the websites of some independent media.

Still, the government insists that the vote will be free and fair.

"This election is about the Cambodian people's will and power," government spokesman Phay Siphan said in an interview. "People are highly determined to keep peace and stability."

On Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a Cambodia Democracy Act, paving the way for sanctions to be imposed against Hun Sen's inner circle.

"The timing comes just a few days before Hun Sen is crowned king in a sham election that will be easy to win," the CNRP said in statement.

Nineteen political parties are running against Hun Sen's ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) but none are strongly critical of the government.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the government to guarantee democratic rights.

"He calls upon the government to uphold international human rights standards and in particular to ensure guarantees for civil society actors and political parties to exercise their democratic rights," said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for Guterres.

The country's National Election Committee will announce preliminary results on Sunday night. Official results are expected in mid-August.

(Reporting by Prak Chan Thul; Writing and additional reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre in PHNOM PENH; Editing by Sandra Maler and Richard Chang)

