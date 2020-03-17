WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday he regretted China's decision to rescind the press credentials of more U.S. journalists and hoped Beijing would reconsider.

Pompeo told reporters at a State Department news conference the move would deprive the world and the Chinese people of information in "incredibly challenging" times caused by the coronavirus.

China announced earlier it was retaliating against U.S. restrictions on Chinese journalists, including rescinding the credentials of American correspondents with the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Washington Post that expire by the end of this year.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and David Brunnstrom; Editing by Chris Reese)

