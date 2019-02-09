This content was published on February 9, 2019 2:25 AM

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to the media after a closed briefing for senators about the latest developments related to the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo provided an update on the investigation into Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's killing to Congress on Friday, a State Department spokesperson said.

The spokesperson did not offer any details on what Pompeo told lawmakers.

Congress had given the Trump administration a deadline of Feb. 8 to submit a report on who bears responsibility for Khashoggi's death and whether Washington would impose sanctions on that person or people. Congressional aides said they had not received any such report from the White House by early Friday evening.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Eric Beech)

