This content was published on March 31, 2020 4:22 PM

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, DC, U.S., March 25, 2020. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday praised an Afghan government negotiating team identified to hold talks with the Taliban as appearing to be fairly broad and inclusive.

"We have seen a team identified. It looks like it's pretty inclusive, pretty broad," Pompeo told a news conference, adding that he was "happy about that."

(Reporting By Humeyra Pamuk and Arshad Mohammed, Editing by Franklin Paul)

