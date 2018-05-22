External Content

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives to deliver remarks on the Trump administration's Iran policy at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, U.S. May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst (reuters_tickers)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday the changes Washington has demanded that Iran make are not difficult to implement and he is confident a common diplomatic approach can be developed with European countries. "I'm confident that there is a set of overlapping values and interests here that will drive us to the same conclusion about the need to respond to the Islamic Republic of Iran's threats to the world," Pompeo told reporters at the State Department. (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech)

