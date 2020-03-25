WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday he was frustrated after a daylong visit to Afghanistan this week in which he failed to mediate an end to a leadership feud between President Ashraf Ghani and political rival Abdullah Abdullah.

"I'll be honest, it was very frustrating," Pompeo said at a State Department news briefing. However, he said efforts would continue to convince all the parties in the conflict to embrace peace and reconcilation and that he remained optimistic about the prospects for intra-Afghan peace talks.

(Reporting by Jonathan Landay, Arshad Mohammed, Editing by Doina Chiacu)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

WEF 2018

WEF Teaser 2018

Why Switzerland struggles with dirty gold

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters