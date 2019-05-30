WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday blamed Iran for attacks this month on oil tankers in the Gulf, saying it was an effort by Tehran to raise the global price of oil.

"These were efforts by the Iranians to raise the price of crude oil throughout the world," Pompeo told reporters shortly before leaving for a trip to Europe. Earlier, White House National Security Adviser John Bolton said evidence that Iran was behind the attacks would be presented to the United Nations Security Council next week.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Writing by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

