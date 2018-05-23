Pompeo says precision-guided missiles, as in Yemen, cut risks to civilians
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that foreign sales of precision-guided missiles, such as sales to Saudi Arabia, which has been criticized for killing civilians during its campaign in Yemen, can help to reduce civilian deaths.
"It is this administration's judgment that providing precision-guided munitions actually decreases the risk," he told a congressional hearing.
