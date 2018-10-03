External Content

This content was published on October 3, 2018 12:33 PM Oct 3, 2018 - 12:33

FILE PHOTO: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo (reuters_tickers)

BEIJING (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to China on Monday, Chinese State Television reported on Wednesday, citing a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, with the two countries embroiled in an escalating trade war. The two governments will exchange views over their bilateral relationship and international and domestic issues concerning by both sides, it reported, without giving details. Pompeo will travel to North Korea at the weekend for denuclearisation talks with the country's leader Kim Jong Un, the State Department said on Tuesday, calling this "forward progress", despite negative signals from Pyongyang. Pompeo will also travel to Japan and South Korea. (Reporting by Yawen Chen and Martin Pollard; Editing by Nick Macfie)

