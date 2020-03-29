This content was published on March 29, 2020 11:21 AM

FILE PHOTO: Pope Francis speaks during his general audience as it is streamed via video over the internet from a library inside the Vatican, March 25, 2020. Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Sunday backed a call by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for a global ceasefire so the world can focus on fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at his weekly blessing, Francis appealed to everyone to "stop every form of bellicose hostility and to favour the creation of corridors for humanitarian help, diplomatic efforts and attention to those who find themselves in situations of great vulnerability".

Guterres made the appeal on Monday.

(Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Catherine Evans)

