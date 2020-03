This content was published on March 21, 2020 1:08 PM

A man wearing a protective mask as a preventive measure against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) walks at Augusta street in downtown Lisbon, Portugal March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

LISBON (Reuters) - The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic in Portugal doubled overnight to 12, the country's national health authority DGS said on Saturday.

The number of confirmed cases rose to 1,280 from 1,059 the previous day, it said, adding that 35 people were in intensive care. Portugal declared a state of emergency to stem the spread of the virus on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018