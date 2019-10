This content was published on October 27, 2019 1:48 PM

FILE PHOTO: Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi speaks with the press after voting in Maputo, Mozambique, October, 15, 2019. REUTERS/Grant Lee Neuenburg/File Photo

MAPUTO (Reuters) - Mozambique's incumbent President Filipe Nyusi has won 73% of the vote in a presidential election, the National Election Commission (CNE) said, securing a landslide victory.

Ossufo Momade, the candidate for the main opposition party and former guerrilla movement Renamo, trailed behind with 21.88% of the vote, the CNE Chairman Abdul Carimo said at a news conference on Sunday.

(Reporting by Manuel Mucari; Writing by Emma Rumney; Editing by Alison Williams)

