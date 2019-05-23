This content was published on May 23, 2019 12:18 PM

FILE PHOTO: President Arthur Peter Mutharika of Malawi addresses attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

BLANTYRE (Reuters) - Malawi's President Peter Mutharika has so far taken 40.44% of votes cast in the May 21 presidential election, with 75% of the vote counted, the Electoral Commission said on Thursday.

Lazarus Chakwera, who heads the opposition Malawi Congress Party, has 35.34%, while Deputy President Saulos Chilima has secured 18.35%, the commission told a news conference.

Malawi also held parliamentary elections on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Mabvuto Banda and Frank Phiri; Writing by Emma Rumney; Editing by Gareth Jones)

