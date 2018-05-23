External Content

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on May 23, 2018 2:24 PM May 23, 2018 - 14:24

Russian President Vladimir Putin enters a hall before a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 7, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin (reuters_tickers)

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe may discuss joint business activity between the two countries on disputed Pacific islands seized from Japan at the end of World War Two. Abe is expected to visit Russia later this week. The Kremlin referred to the islands as the Kuriles in its fact sheet prepared for the summit of the Russian and Japanese leaders. Japan calls them the Northern territories. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Andrew Osborn) Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line swissinfo EN The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired. swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook! subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

Reuters