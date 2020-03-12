This content was published on March 12, 2020 3:02 PM

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan shake hands during a news conference following their talks in Moscow, Russia March 5, 2020. Pavel Golovkin/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone to his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday, the Kremlin said in a statement, saying both men agreed with satisfaction that tensions in Syria's Idlib were now significantly lower.

Turkey and Russia, which back opposing sides in Syria's war, last week agreed on a ceasefire to halt an escalation of violence in Idlib that displaced nearly a million people and brought the two countries close to direct confrontation.

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday that Turkish and Russian officials had largely agreed details of the ceasefire deal.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

