This content was published on April 23, 2019 2:17 PM

FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskiy reacts following the announcement of the first exit poll in a presidential election at his campaign headquarters in Kiev, Ukraine April 21, 2019./File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning talks with Ukraine's newly elected president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Kremlin aide Yuri Uskakov told reporters on Tuesday.

Zelenskiy won the election on Sunday and is expected to take office next month.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram