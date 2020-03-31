This content was published on March 31, 2020 7:41 PM

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered U.S. President Donald Trump help with medical equipment amid the spread of the coronavirus, the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Trump accepted the proposal, according to Peskov as quoted by Interfax. Putin made the proposal in a phone conversation with Trump on Monday. A Russian plane with medical equipment may leave for the United States on Tuesday, Interfax quoted Peskov as saying.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

