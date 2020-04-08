This content was published on April 8, 2020 2:19 PM

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia April 7, 2020. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday proposed additional measures to support businesses and workers during the coronavirus crisis and said that Russia could not simply shut its economy down due to potentially destructive consequences.

Putin ordered federal and regional government to develop additional measures aimed at supporting citizens, adding that the next two to three weeks would be crucial in Russia's fight against the spread of the virus.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Darya Korsunskaya and Alexander Marrow. Editing by Jane Merriman)

